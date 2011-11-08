By Pascal Lié;tout
| CLAIREFONTAINE, France
CLAIREFONTAINE, France Nov 8 Samir Nasri heads
a list of doubtfuls as France contend with a string of injuries
before they entertain the United States in a friendly at the
Stade de France on Friday.
"We still have some little problems," coach Laurent Blanc
told reporters at France's training camp in the outskirts of
Paris on Tuesday.
Manchester City midfielder Nasri is suffering from a knee
injury.
"(The knee injury) is a tricky one that he picked up while
playing at Arsenal," said Blanc.
Newcastle United holding midfielder Yohan Cabaye and
Olympique Marseille forward Loic Remy have groin pains, while
Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has a thigh problem.
"We'll assess the situation tonight or tomorrow morning and
we will then see if we need to reinforce the squad," said Blanc,
who confirmed Eric Abidal would join the squad only on Thursday
after reaching an agreement with Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.
Under the terms of the agreement, defender Abidal will sit
on the bench in the King's Cup with Barca before joining the
French squad.
"But he won't play France v USA," said Blanc.
France, who have qualified for the Euro 2012 finals, take on
Belgium in another friendly at the Stade de France next Tuesday
before travelling to Bremen to face Germany in February 2012.
