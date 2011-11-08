* Knee injury rules Nasri out
* Malouda, Cabaye, Remy doubtful
(Recasts after Nasri pulls out)
By Pascal Liétout
CLAIREFONTAINE, France, Nov 8 France midfielder
Samir Nasri has pulled out of friendlies against the United
States and Belgium amid injury concerns within the squad, the
French federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.
The FFF said on its website (www.fff.fr) that Manchester
City's Nasri was suffering from a knee injury that ruled him out
of Friday's game against the U.S. and Tuesday's match against
Belgium, both being played at the Stade de France.
Nasri, however, was not coach Laurent Blanc's only concern.
"We still have some little problems," he told reporters at
France's training camp in the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday.
"(The knee injury) is a tricky one that he picked up while
playing at Arsenal," Blanc said hours before Nasri pulled out.
Newcastle United holding midfielder Yohan Cabaye and
Olympique Marseille forward Loic Remy have groin problems, while
Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has a thigh injury.
"We'll assess the situation tonight or tomorrow morning and
we will then see if we need to reinforce the squad," said Blanc,
who confirmed Eric Abidal would join the squad only on Thursday
after reaching an agreement with Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.
Under the terms of the agreement, defender Abidal will sit
on the bench for Barca's King's Cup match on Wednesday before
joining the French squad.
"But he won't play France v USA," said Blanc.
France continue their preparations for Euro 2012 with a
friendly against Germany in Bremen in February.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)