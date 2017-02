MARSEILLE, France Aug 15 Olympique Marseille defender Stephane Mbia will be out for at least six weeks after breaking his foot, the French club said in a statement on Monday.

The Cameroon international suffered the injury in Sunday's game at Auxerre, Marseille's second straight 2-2 draw in the new Ligue 1 campaign.

The French big guns have all made average starts to the season and Olympique Lyon, already without playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, were hit with news on Monday that centre back Cris would miss the coming matches with a thigh problem. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Mark Meadows)