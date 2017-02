PARIS Aug 26 Girondins Bordeaux centre back Michael Ciani, who has recently been linked to Lazio, said on Sunday he was about to sign for the Serie A club.

"I am happy to move to Lazio because it is a great club," Ciani told the French channel Canal+ after Bordeaux drew 0-0 at Paris St Germain.

Ciani, 28, who has won one French cap, joined Bordeaux from Lorient in 2009. He has played 191 Ligue 1 matches. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by John Mehaffey)