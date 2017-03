PARIS Feb 26 Montpellier defender Cyril Jeunechamp's one-year ban for hitting a reporter has been reduced to six months, with a further six months suspended, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

French champions Montpellier said on their website (www.mhscfoot.com) that the decision was made by the French football federation's Appeal Commission.

The reduction in the ban, which started on Nov. 23, means Jeunechamp will be eligible for the final round of matches of the Ligue 1 season on May 26.

Jeunechamp, 37, had an argument with a L'Equipe reporter over a story published in the newspaper before the 1-1 league draw at Valenciennes on Nov. 17.

Montpellier apologised to the reporter and condemned their player's behaviour. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)