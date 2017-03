PARIS Aug 7 Tunisia international Saber Khlifa is set to join Olympique Marseille from Evian Thonon Gaillard, the Provence club said on Wednesday.

OM, who will play in the Champions League this season after finishing second in Ligue 1 last term, said on their website (www.om.net) that midfielder Khlifa would join once he has passed a medical at the end of the week.

Khlifa, 26, scored 13 goals, including a 60-metre stunner, from 25 league games last season.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)