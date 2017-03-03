BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, March 3 Former France soccer great Raymond Kopa has died at the age of 85, a local newspaper reported on Friday, citing family sources.
Kopa died around 0800 in Angers, western France, daily Le Courrier de L'Ouest wrote on its website (www.courrierdelouest.fr).
A crafty advanced playmaker, Kopa guided France to third place at the 1958 World Cup won by Pele's Brazil, and was named the tournament's best player.
He was one of four French players, with Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane and Jean-Pierre Papin, to have won the Ballon d'Or, football's top individual award.
Kopa, who was born in northern France in a family of Polish immigrants, won three consecutive European Cups with Real Madrid from 1957. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)