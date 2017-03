PARIS Aug 30 Serbian winger Milos Krasic has joined Bastia on loan from Turkish club Fenerbahce, the French Ligue 1 side said on Friday.

The 28-year-old Krasic, who has 46 international caps, struggled to get a regular place at the Istanbul club he joined from Juventus last year, playing only 13 league games last season.

"This brilliant player, who is seeking to play more ahead of next year's World Cup, has been seduced by the Bastia challenge," his new club said on their website (www.sc-bastia.net).

Krasic, a 2012 Serie A champion with Juventus, also had spells at CSKA Moscow and Serbia's Vojvodina.

