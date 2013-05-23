PARIS May 23 Olympique Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette could make his France debut during next month's South America tour after he was called up as a replacement for the injured Jeremy Menez, the French Federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

"Jeremy Menez has been rested by Paris St Germain as he recovers from a back problem and was forced to withdraw from the squad," FFF said on their website (www.fff.fr).

The 21-year-old Lacazette, who has become a regular starter for Lyon this season, will join up with the senior squad for the first time as France take on Uruguay and Brazil in friendly internationals on June 5 and 9 respectively.

Lacazette has been a key player at youth level in recent years, scoring the winning goal against Spain in the under-19 European championship final in 2010. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by John O'Brien)