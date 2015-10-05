PARIS Oct 5 Olympique Lyonnais striker Alexandre Lacazette has been called up to the France squad to replace the injured Paul-Georges Ntep for friendlies against Armenia and Denmark, the French federation said on Monday.

Stade Rennais forward Ntep suffered a torn muscle in his left thigh in a 1-1 draw at Monaco on Sunday.

Lacazette, who had a difficult start to the season, scored the only goal in Lyon's 1-0 home win against Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Euro 2016 hosts France take on Armenia in Nice on Thursday and travel to Denmark on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)