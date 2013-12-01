PARIS Dec 1 Bastia goalkeeper Mickael Landreau equalled the French record of 602 first division appearances when his side played a Ligue 1 game against Evian TG on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Landreau warmed up with former Monaco and France goalkeeper Jean-Luc Ettori, who hung up his boots in 1994 after setting the mark and had been invited to share the moment by Landreau.

The France reserve keeper, who won 11 caps between 2001 and 2007, made a spectacular professional debut for Nantes in 1996 at the age of 17, parrying a penalty to earn his side draw at Bastia.

Landreau said this week he has not decided yet whether he will retire at the end of the season.

During his 17-year career, Landreau has collected two French titles with Nantes in 2001 and Lille 10 years later as well as three French Cups.

"I'm proud of it but it has been very demanding, it has needed to be focused on training and competition only at all time," Landreau said in the build-up to Sunday's match.

Landreau is expected to break the record on Wednesday when Bastia play Ajaccio on neutral ground, with both Corsica sides barred from playing each other on their island after a series of incidents involved their fans last season.

