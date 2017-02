PARIS, July 2 Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi is joining Paris St Germain from Napoli, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

PSG, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season, said in a statement that Lavezzi would be unveiled to the media at 1630 GMT on Monday at the Parc des Princes.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)