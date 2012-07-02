(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS, July 2 Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi
has joined Paris St Germain from Napoli on a four-year deal, the
Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
Lavezzi, 27, is PSG's first recruit this summer as they look
to build a competitive team for next season's Champions League
after finishing second in Ligue 1.
"He is a very very important player," general manager
Leonardo told a news conference at the Parc des Princes.
"He will mark the club's history."
Lavezzi, one of the crowd favourites at San Paolo, hopes he
will find the same connection with the demanding PSG fans.
"I will do what I can to enjoy the same relationship with
the Paris crowd," he said.
No financial details on the deal were disclosed but media
reports suggested the transfer fee was about 30 million euros.
Lavezzi joined Napoli from San Lorenzo in 2007 and scored
nine goals in 30 Serie A appearances last season. He has 16 caps
for Argentina and three goals.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)