PARIS Feb 1 A Brandao goal earned holders
Olympique Marseille a place in French League Cup final after a
2-1 home win over Nice in a tense game on Wednesday.
The Brazilian striker, who returned to the club on loan to
cover the Ayew brothers' departure for the African Nations Cup,
scored 13 minutes after the interval to set up a final clash
against Olympique Lyon.
The Cote d'Azur derby was a fierce confrontation between the
two clubs who both finished with 10 men after Mathieu Valbuena
and Franck Dja Djedje were sent off in the second half.
France striker Loic Remy gave Marseille an early lead when
he bent the ball in from the left side of the box after 17
minutes.
But the League Cup holders were made to work hard by a
combative Nice who hit back late in the first half when Anthony
Mounier volleyed in a Dja Djeje pass after Remy lost the ball in
his half.
Brandao secured his team's place in the final when he shot
home from close range.
Marseille defended strongly and denied Nice many chances to
come back despite Valbuena's sending-off with 25 minutes left
when he was booked for a second time for taking a free kick
before the referee whistled. He will miss the Ligue 1 clash
against Lyon on Sunday.
The League Cup final will take place at Stade de France on
April 14.
(Gregory Blachier)