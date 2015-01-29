PARIS Jan 29 The French football federation (FFF) is appealing against a local court's decision to invalidate the promotion to Ligue 1 of cash-strapped RC Lens after a complaint from rivals FC Sochaux, the FFF said on Thursday.

"The FFF has learned the decision of the Besancon administrative court following FC Sochaux's complaint after Lens's promotion to Ligue 1," the FFF said in a statement.

"It has decided to immediately appeal."

If the decision stands, Lens would be relegated at the end of the season whatever their ranking. They are currently 19th in the 20-team Ligue 1 table.

Lens won promotion after finishing second in Ligue 2 last season but failed to meet the financial requirements to play in the elite.

The northeners were eventually promoted after the FFF went against the advice of the Direction Nationale de Controle et de Gestion (DNCG), the sport's cost-controlling body. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)