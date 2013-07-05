PARIS, July 5 Paris St Germain have yet to decide whether to appeal to the national sporting and Olympic committee (CNOSF), the highest sports authority in France, against the 13-month ban imposed on Leonardo.

The club's sporting director was initially suspended for nine months by the French soccer federation (FFF) for pushing referee Alexandre Castro with his left shoulder in the Parc des Princes tunnel after PSG drew 1-1 with Valenciennes in a league game in May.

Brazilian Leonardo's ban was then increased by four months following a failed FFF appeal.

"Paris St Germain ... regret the harshness of the sanction against Leonardo who still has the full confidence of the club," the French champions said in a statement on Friday.

"The club will decide whether they file a possible appeal (to the CNOSF) after examining the reasoned decision." (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)