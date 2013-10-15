PARIS Oct 15 Former Paris St Germain sports director Leonardo's 13-month suspension has been provisionally lifted by a French court, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The ex-Brazil international was banned by the French federation for pushing a referee after a Ligue 1 game last May and the ruling body also asked FIFA to extend the suspension worldwide.

"He is now free to join any club or national team he wants without being bothered by FIFA," lawyer Paul Mauriac told Reuters by telephone.

Leonardo quit his job on Sept. 2.

The Paris administrative tribunal argued that Leonardo could not be banned by the French federation because he was not licensed by that organisation.

(Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)