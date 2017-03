PARIS May 30 Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo has been banned for nine months for pushing a referee, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

Television footage showed Brazilian Leonardo bumping into referee Alexandre Castro with his left shoulder in the Parc des Princes tunnel after PSG drew 1-1 with Valenciennes in Ligue 1 this month.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)