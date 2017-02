PARIS Feb 9 Three Ligue 1 games postponed last week because of the cold snap have been rescheduled for Feb. 22, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

The matches between Saint-Etienne and Lorient, Caen and Auxerre, and Sochaux and champions Lille will be played on Feb. 22 at 1800 GMT. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Ed Osmond)