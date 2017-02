(Update with game postponed)

PARIS Feb 9 The Ligue 1 game between Evian Thonon Gaillard and Olympique Marseille has been postponed due to freezing weather, Marseille said on Thursday.

The French League will decide by Friday if the game, initially scheduled for Saturday at 1400 GMT, will be played on Sunday or later, the club said on their website.

The cold snap forced three Ligue 1 games to be postponed last week.

The matches between Saint-Etienne and Lorient, Caen and Auxerre, and Sochaux and champions Lille will be played on Feb. 22 at 1800 GMT, the French League said. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Ed Osmond)