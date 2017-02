Jan 17 Montenegro defender Marko Basa will undergo surgery on a shoulder injury that will keep him out of action for three months, his Ligue 1 club Lille said on Tuesday.

Basa picked up the injury in his team's 2-1 loss to Olympique Lyon in a League Cup quarter-final last week.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories