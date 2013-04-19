PARIS, April 19 France midfielder Rio Mavuba will return to Lille's squad for the Ligue 1 game at Bastia on Sunday after shaking off a knee injury that kept him out for almost three months.

"He may not be able to play for 90 minutes but he can play and it's great news," coach Rudi Garcia told a news conference on Friday.

Sixth-placed Lille, however, are without injured striker Tulio de Melo for the trip to Bastia who are 12th in the table. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)