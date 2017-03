PARIS May 19 Rene Girard is standing down as coach of Lille, the French Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Girard will leave on friendly terms after two years in charge and he will bow out after Saturday's match against Metz, Lille said in a statement.

Lille are eighth in the standings and sports daily L'Equipe reported that Ivory Coast coach Herve Renard was favourite to take over.

(Reporting by Brian Love, editing by Ed Osmond)