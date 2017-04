PARIS Nov 22 Frederic Antonetti was appointed Lille coach on Sunday to replace Herve Renard, the Ligue 1 strugglers said.

Former Ivory Coast coach and double African Nations Cup champion Renard left by mutual consent on Nov. 11 after the northern club got off to a mediocre start to the season.

Antonetti, 54, has previously coached Bastia and Stade Rennais.

Lille are 17th in Ligue 1 with 14 points from 14 games.

