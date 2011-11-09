PARIS Nov 9 Toulouse have agreed to play a Ligue 1 game against Lille a day earlier than scheduled to help the French champions prepare for their Champions League clash the following week amid a calendar row with the French league.

"So that Lille can prepare in the best possible way for their decisive Champions League game at CSKA Moscow on Nov.22 (...) TFC have agreed to fulfil Lille's request to change the date of their (Ligue 1 game)," Toulouse said in a statement on their website (www.tfc.info) on Wednesday.

The game in Toulouse will be played on Nov. 18 instead of Nov. 19 before Lille travel to Moscow.

Lille, who have two points from four games in Group B, still have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages if they beat CSKA and Trabzonspor in their last two matches.

Lille had hit out at the French League (LFP) for scheduling their previous game against Evian Thonon Gaillard last Saturday, only three days after they had played at Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The tie was the only Ligue 1 game played on Saturday with the rest of the matches played on Sunday.

On Monday, Lille asked the LFP to help them in their Champions League campaign by re-scheduling their game at Toulouse.

"It is a good opportunity for the LFP president to (...) work for French football's competitivity on the European stage," they said in a statement. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)