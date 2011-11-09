(Updates with Lyon match also rescheduled)

PARIS Nov 9 The French League (LFP) has rescheduled Lille's and Olympique Lyon's Ligue 1 games to help the two clubs prepare for Champions League clashes.

French champions Lille's away game at Toulouse and Lyon's home match against Stade Rennes would be played on Nov. 18 instead of Nov. 19, the LFP said on their website (www.lfp.fr) on Wednesday .

Lille travel to CSKA Moscow on Nov. 22 while Lyon host Ajax Amsterdam the same day. Both teams still have chances to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

Lille had criticised the LFP for scheduling their last game against Evian Thonon Gaillard last Saturday, three days after they had played at Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The tie was the only Ligue 1 game played on Saturday, with the rest played on Sunday.