PARIS Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Luxembourg-born Lopez, who was president of Lotus from 2009-15, replaces Frenchman Michel Seydoux after buying 95 per cent of the club's shares.

Lille are 14th in the Ligue 1 standings, two points above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton)