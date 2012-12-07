PARIS Dec 7 Lille's French international goalkeeper Mickael Landreau has left the club with immediate effect, the Ligue 1 side said on Friday.

"Lille and Mickael Landreau agreed to put an end to their collaboration," the 2011 French champions said in statement.

"The club and the international goalkeeper today signed a breach of their common contract."

According to media reports, the 33-year-old Landreau asked to leave the club, who sit 10th in Ligue 1, having been at odds with coach Rudi Garcia and other staff members for months.

The experienced keeper, who has made 568 league appearances for Nantes, Paris St Germain and Lille, was a key player when the Northerners clinched their first league title in more than 50 years in 2011. He spent three and a half years at Lille, with whom he also won the French Cup in 2011.

Landreau has won 11 caps for France and has been called up as a reserve for all the games since Didier Deschamps took charge of the national team in July. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)