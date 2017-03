PARIS Oct 10 Lille playmaker Marvin Martin underwent knee surgery on Thursday and will be out of action for four to six weeks, the French club said.

The France international, who won the last of his 15 caps in August last year, had to be replaced before halftime during the 3-0 home victory over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 last weekend because of a painful right knee.

"Further examinations showed he had torn his internal meniscus. He successfully underwent a surgery this afternoon," Lille said on their website (www.losc.fr).

The 25-year-old Martin has struggled to live up to expectations since he joined Lille last year from Sochaux for a club record fee of 10 million euros ($13.5 million).

Lille are third in the table on 17 points from nine games, four behind leaders Monaco and champions Paris St Germain.

($1 = 0.7395 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)