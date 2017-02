Jan 17 Striker Nolan Roux is to join French champions Lille on a 4-1/2 year deal from Stade Brest, the Brittany side said on their website (www.sb29.com) on Tuesday.

Roux's arrival will make up for last season's Ligue 1 top striker Moussa Sow's absence after the Senegal player joined his national team for the Jan. 21-Feb. 12 African Nations Cup.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories