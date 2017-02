Jan 20 French champions Lille have signed Costa Rica under-20 striker John Jairo Ruiz on a four and a half year deal, the Ligue 1 team said on Friday.

The 18-year-old Ruiz, who scored three goals at the Under-20 World Cup in Colombia last year, joins from Costa Rica club Deportivo Saprissa.

Lille also signed French striker Nolan Roux from Stade Brest earlier this week amid media speculation that Moussa Sow, who is at the African Nations Cup with Senegal, is about to leave for Fenerbahce of Turkey. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/julienpretotRTR)