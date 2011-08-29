PARIS Aug 29 Olympique Lyon striker Lisandro
Lopez will be out of action for at least four weeks with an
ankle injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
The injury means he will miss Argentina's friendlies against
Venezuela in Calcutta on Friday and Nigeria in Dhaka four days
later, having been recalled by new coach Alejandro Sabella after
a long absence.
"The Argentine striker will have a cast for 10 days. He will
be out of action for at least four weeks", Lyon said on their
website (www.olweb.fr).
He is also set to miss his Lyon's Champions League Group D
opener at Ajax Amsterdam and will probably have to sit out of
their second game at home to Dinamo Zagreb.
Lopez picked up the injury in Lyon's 2-1 home victory
against leaders Montpellier on Saturday.
