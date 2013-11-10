UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
PARIS Nov 10 After being taken on a tram ride a couple of weeks ago, Serge the llama was treated to a quick tour of Bordeaux's Chaban Delmas stadium ahead of a Ligue 1 game on Sunday.
The animal became an instant celebrity in France after being abducted from a circus on Oct. 31 by five drunken men who took him out for a stroll in the streets of Bordeaux.
The llama, nicknamed Serge in reference to French singer Serge Lama, received a warm welcome from the Chaban Delmas crowd before the kickoff of Girondins Bordeaux's game against Nantes, the Canaries.
"We don't have canaries but we have the llama," read a banner in the stands.
A draw was organised by the club with the winner being presented to the llama at the stadium, where club president Jean-Louis Triaud happily posed with the animal for photographers. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6