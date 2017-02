PARIS May 20 The Ligue 1 game between Lorient and Paris St Germain was interrupted for about five minutes when PSG fans threw flares on to the pitch on Sunday.

Referee Laurent Duhamel stopped play after 32 minutes as Lorient were leading 1-0 in the final round of matches.

Second-placed PSG need to win and hope that leaders Montpellier lose at AJ Auxerre to secure their first Ligue 1 title since 1994. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)