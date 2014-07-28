PARIS, July 28 Jordan Ayew, the son of Ghana great Abedi Pele, has left Olympique Marseille to sign a four-year contract with Ligue 1 rivals Lorient.

"Jordan Ayew, coveted by many clubs, finally chose FC Lorient, seduced by the sporting and human project of the club, as well as its excellent reputation," said a statement on the club's website (www.fclweb.fr) on Monday.

The player, who made his debut for Marseille in 2009, spent the second half of last season on loan at Sochaux after finding opportunities limited at his parent club.

"The style and quality of play offered here (at Lorient) suits me perfectly," said Ayew, 22, who played all three of Ghana's matches at the World Cup in Brazil last month.

Lorient finished eighth last season. (Reporting by Tom Hayward)