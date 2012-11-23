PARIS Nov 23 Olympique Lyonnais centre-back Dejan Lovren has been ruled out of action for up to three weeks with a thigh injury he picked up during training, the Croatian said on Friday.

"Two to three weeks injured? I am really angry," Lovren wrote on his Twitter account.

The Ligue 1 leaders play Toulouse on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)