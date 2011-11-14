PARIS Nov 14 Paris St Germain suspended
former France striker Peguy Luyindula on Monday despite the
French league saying last week that the Ligue 1 leaders were
breaching his contract by making him train with the reserves.
Luyindula, whose contract expires at the end of the season,
was not included in coach Antoine Kombouare's squad earlier this
season and has been training with the reserves with the capital
club refusing to say what he has done wrong.
A brief statement on Monday said he was temporarily
suspended pending a hearing which French media speculated could
pre-empt his sacking.
He has been suspended for his "recent behaviour" PSG said
without giving details.
Under French league regulations, players who have a senior
professional contract with a club should share the same
facilities as the first team.
Luyindula won six caps for France between 2004 and 2009.
PSG, continually linked with Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti
by the media despite this season's strong start, made a host of
big-money signings in the close season after being bought by
Qatari investors.
