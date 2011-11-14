PARIS Nov 14 Paris St Germain suspended former France striker Peguy Luyindula on Monday despite the French league saying last week that the Ligue 1 leaders were breaching his contract by making him train with the reserves.

Luyindula, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was not included in coach Antoine Kombouare's squad earlier this season and has been training with the reserves with the capital club refusing to say what he has done wrong.

A brief statement on Monday said he was temporarily suspended pending a hearing which French media speculated could pre-empt his sacking.

He has been suspended for his "recent behaviour" PSG said without giving details.

Under French league regulations, players who have a senior professional contract with a club should share the same facilities as the first team.

Luyindula won six caps for France between 2004 and 2009.

PSG, continually linked with Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti by the media despite this season's strong start, made a host of big-money signings in the close season after being bought by Qatari investors.

