PARIS Nov 10 The French league told Paris St Germain on Thursday the club are breaking the rules by denying former France striker Peguy Luyindula the right to use first-team facilities.

Luyindula, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was not included in coach Antoine Kombouare's squad earlier this season and has been training on a pitch used by the reserves.

Under league regulations, players who have a senior professional contract with a club should share the same facilities regardless of whether they are in the squad or not.

"There is a pitch for the professional squad, which is guarded and which you can't access without permission, and another one, on the other side of the street, for the reserves, as well as for a local rugby club," Andre Soulier, the head of the league's legal department, told Reuters by telephone.

"According to the LFP regulations, it violates the terms of article 507 of the professional football charter.

"So until PSG ask for an exemption, we urge them to reinstate Peguy Luyindula."

Coach Kombouare has not given a reason for his decision earlier this season to leave Luyindula, who won six caps for France between 2004 and 2009, out of his squad.

The club, who made a host of big-money signings in the close season after being bought by Qatari investors, have yet to comment on the league's remarks regarding Luyindula.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)