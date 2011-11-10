(Adds PSG statement)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS Nov 10 The French league told Paris
St Germain on Thursday the club were breaking the rules by
denying former France striker Peguy Luyindula the right to use
first-team facilities.
Luyindula, whose contract expires at the end of the season,
was not included in coach Antoine Kombouare's squad earlier this
season and has been training on a pitch used by the reserves.
Under league regulations, players who have a senior
professional contract with a club should share the same
facilities regardless of whether they are in the squad.
"There is a pitch for the professional squad, which is
guarded and which you can't access without permission, and
another one, on the other side of the street, for the reserves,
as well as for a local rugby club," Andre Soulier, the head of
the league's legal department, told Reuters by telephone.
"According to the LFP regulations, it violates the terms of
article 507 of the professional football charter.
"So until PSG ask for an exemption, we urge them to
reinstate Peguy Luyindula."
Coach Kombouare has not given a reason for his decision to
leave Luyindula, who won six caps for France between 2004 and
2009, out of the squad.
The club, who made a host of big-money signings in the close
season after being bought by Qatari investors, said they would
not give in just yet.
"Paris St Germain intend to analyse the decision
dispassionately so that it can decide whether to appeal or not,"
PSG wrote in a statement on their website (www.psg.fr).
"Until then, the decision not being enforceable, Mr Peguy
Luyindula will remain in the training group number two."
