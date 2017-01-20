PARIS Jan 20 Olympique Lyonnais are poised to unveil Dutch winger Memphis Depay who has completed his move from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

British newspapers reported that the fee for the 22-year-old Netherlands international was 16 million pounds ($19.7 million) rising to 21.7 million.

Memphis scored seven goals in 53 appearances for United after moving from PSV Eindhoven for 25 million pounds in May, 2015 but he has played only eight minutes since the end of October.

"He was a fantastic professional," United manager Jose Mourinho told a news conference. "If someone thinks it didn't work because he wasn't a great professional, that's totally wrong."

Memphis was the leading scorer in the Dutch top flight in 2014-15 and was signed by former United manager Louis van Gaal.

But under Mourinho he has fallen down the pecking order among the club's wide players, behind the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

"When Mr. Van Gaal bought him, he did well," Mourinho said, adding that United had inserted a buy-back clause into the deal with Lyon.

"He didn't succeed in these 18 months, but he's very young. It's important for the club to keep control of this talent and we wish that he plays very well at Lyon. Why not come back here, as everybody likes him."

Lyon are fourth in French Ligue 1, 11 points behind leaders Monaco. (Editing by Ed Osmond)