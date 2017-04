PARIS Feb 2 Olympique Lyonnais's Serbia defender Milan Bisevac is expected to be sidelined for six months with a serious knee injury, the Ligue 1 leaders said on Monday.

Bisevac, 31, was injured in the 18th minute of Sunday's 0-0 draw at AS Monaco and an MRI scan confirmed he has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

"The Serbia international will undergo surgery on Thursday morning at the Mermoz Clinic and be operated on by Doctor Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet," Lyon said on their website (www.olweb.fr). (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Justin Palmer)