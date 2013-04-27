PARIS, April 27 Olympique Lyon's bid to qualify for the Champions League suffered a major blow on Saturday when goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

He was hurt in training and will be replaced by 22-year-old Anthony Lopes, who has never played a Ligue 1 game, when they host St Etienne on Sunday.

"Examinations have shown Vercoutre ruptured a cruciate ligament in his right knee," Lyon said in a statement.

The 32-year-old, who has played every league game for third-placed Lyon since Hugo Lloris left for Tottenham Hotspur in August, faces six months on the sidelines.

The seven-times French champions, who missed out on the Champions League this season after featuring in the competition for 12 consecutive campaigns, have 59 points while neighbours St Etienne are two points behind in fourth spot.

The top two qualify for the Champions League group stage and the team in third goes into the third qualifying round. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)