PARIS May 13 Olympique Lyon coach Remi Garde will leave at the end of the season after not renewing his contract for personal reasons, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"Remi will end his contract, which anyway was expiring on June 3," president Jean-Michel Aulas told a news conference.

Garde, 48, took over at Lyon in 2011, leading the team to the French Cup in 2012.

"I am leaving for personal and family reasons. I will not be the club's employee on July 1, but I will not go sit on another bench. What I need is a break," said Garde, who will have a say on who succeeds him.

Garde won six caps for France and played in England for Arsenal between 1996 and 1999, helping them win the Premier League and FA Cup double in 1998.