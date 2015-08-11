PARIS Aug 11 France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena has joined Olympique Lyonnais from Russian club Dynamo Moscow, the Ligue 1 side said on Tuesday.

"Presentation press conference at 17:00! #MV," Lyon wrote on their official Twitter account above a picture of the 30-year-old on a exercise bike machine.

According to French media reports, Lyon will pay five million euros ($5.54 million) for the playmaker who is expected to sign a three-year deal.

Valbuena, who has 48 international caps, moved to Dynamo Moscow last year following an eight-year spell at Olympique de Marseille, with whom he won the French title in 2010.

French media said he had asked to leave the Russian side after they were banned from this season's Europa League for failing to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules.

Valbuena is the fourth signing for last season's runners-up Lyon after Brazil full-back Rafael and Frenchmen Claudio Beauvue and Jeremy Morel.

Lyon drew 0-0 at home to Lorient in their opening Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Tommaso Mazzanti and Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)