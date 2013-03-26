PARIS, March 26 An adviser of Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has angered the coach of the club's successful women's team by telling a French radio show that he would not discuss soccer with women.

During a talk show on RMC on Monday, a female listener called in and criticised France striker Karim Benzema and Aulas' adviser Bernard Lacombe replied: "I do not discuss football with women, that's how I see it. They should get back to cooking."

The former France international's words infuriated women's team coach Patrice Lair, whose side have won the French league title for the past six years and the last two editions of the Champions League.

"I'm very disappointed. He has no right to say that," Lair told 20 Minutes' website (www.20minutes.fr) on Tuesday.

"It's not going to help the development of women football. It's a lack of respect for the president's work and the girls' efforts.

"They (the OL women) know what he thinks about women's football."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley)