PARIS, Sept 6 Former Fulham and Sunderland
midfielder Steed Malbranque has terminated his contract with St
Etienne and denied rumours he was leaving because one of his
children was ill, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Frenchman had joined from Sunderland during
the close season on a two-year deal but played for only 27
minutes in a 0-0 draw against Olympique Marseille last month.
"AS St Etienne and Steed Malbranque have reached an amicable
agreement to terminate their contract," St Etienne said in a
statement on their website (www.asse.fr).
Last week, rumours on social networking site Twitter
suggested Belgian-born Malbranque, a French citizen, had quit
soccer because his son was seriously ill.
"St Etienne and the player wish to firmly deny the
groundless, sometimes hurtful rumours linking Steed's decision
to his health or that of his children," the statement read.
Malbranque started his professional career at Olympique Lyon
in 1997 before joining Fulham in 2001, staying five years at
Craven Cottage.
He then played for Tottenham Hotspur (2006-08) and
Sunderland (2008-11).
