PARIS May 2 Olympique Marseille midfielder Benoit Cheyrou has been ruled out of Saturday's Ligue 1 home game against Bastia on Saturday, the club said on Thursday.

Cheyrou, who picked up a thigh injury in OM's 1-0 win at Lorient, joins defender Rod Fanni on the injury list.

Marseille, who are second in the standings nine points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain with four games left, will also be without suspended striker Andre Ayew.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)