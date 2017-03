PARIS, Sept 20 The Ligue 1 game between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais was interrupted on Sunday after fans threw bottles on to the Stade Velodrome pitch.

Referee Ruddy Buquet sent the players to the dressing rooms in the 62nd minute with Lyon leading 1-0 following Alexandre Lacazette's first-half penalty. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)