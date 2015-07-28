PARIS, July 28 Former Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby has agreed a deal to return to France with Olympique de Marseille, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Diaby, who has 16 caps for France, was released by Arsenal at the end of last season after nine years at the London club in which his progress was severely hampered by injuries.

"Olympique de Marseille and Abou Diaby have this Tuesday evening reached an agreement in principle for the international midfielder to join the club," Marseille said on their website (www.om.net).

Diaby made more than 180 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 19 goals, but played only two games in the last two seasons.

The 29-year-old had been expected to join West Bromwich Albion after manager Tony Pulis confirmed on Saturday that they had offered him a deal and the player had undergone a medical at the Premier League club. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)