PARIS, April 9 Olympique Marseille have lost 10
of their last 11 matches and their biggest supporters group
wants that miserable run to continue on Wednesday.
With Marseille already out of the Ligue 1 running, the fans
group are desperate to stop bitter rivals Paris St Germain
winning the title and have called on their club to lose to
Montpellier to strengthen the leaders' position.
Montpellier, who have a superior goal difference, and PSG
are on 63 points with seven games left, while Marseille are 23
points off the pace in ninth after losing 2-1 at PSG on Sunday.
"Let's give Montpellier the best chance possible and stop
PSG becoming champions this year," the South Winners 87 group
said on their website (www.sw87.com) on Monday.
"Let's let Montpellier win, let's not forget the lessons of
history!"
Marseille fans still wince at the memory of the 1999 title
race when PSG's 3-2 defeat to Girondins Bordeaux in the last
round of matches denied Marseille the championship.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)